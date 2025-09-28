Virksomhedsoversigt
NICE
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

NICE Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos NICE spænder fra $92.3K pr. year for Software Engineer til $218K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $128K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NICE's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos NICE?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos NICE in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $217,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos NICE for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $125,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for NICE

Relaterede virksomheder

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer