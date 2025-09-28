Virksomhedsoversigt
NICE
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Salgsingeniør

  • Alle Salgsingeniør Lønninger

NICE Salgsingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Salgsingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos NICE udgør i alt CA$203K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NICE's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
NICE
Sales Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$203K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
CA$156K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$46.4K
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos NICE?

CA$226K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CA$42.4K+ (nogle gange CA$424K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Salgsingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Salgsingeniør hos NICE in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$211,483. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos NICE for Salgsingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$203,179.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for NICE

Relaterede virksomheder

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer