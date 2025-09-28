Produktleder kompensation in Israel hos NICE udgør i alt ₪119K pr. year for Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Israel udgør i alt ₪112K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NICE's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
