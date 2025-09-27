Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos nference spænder fra ₹2.18M pr. year for Software Engineer til ₹5.55M pr. year for Staff Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.94M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for nference's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.18M
₹2.07M
₹108K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.97M
₹2.81M
₹91.3K
₹65.4K
Staff Engineer
₹5.55M
₹5.26M
₹163K
₹123K
Senior Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
