Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos NextRoll spænder fra $155K pr. year for EIC2 til $190K pr. year for EIC3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $180K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NextRoll's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
EIC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
EIC2
$155K
$155K
$0
$0
EIC3
$190K
$185K
$4.3K
$0
EIC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
