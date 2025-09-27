Virksomhedsoversigt
NextRoll
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder Lønninger

NextRoll Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder kompensation in United States hos NextRoll udgør i alt $221K pr. year for EIC4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $232K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NextRoll's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
EIC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
EIC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
EIC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
EIC4
$221K
$204K
$16.7K
$0
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos NextRoll?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktleder tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktleder at NextRoll in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $470,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NextRoll for the Produktleder role in United States is $232,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for NextRoll

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Audible
  • JUUL Labs
  • Xandr
  • Point72
  • Mindstrong
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer