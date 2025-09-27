Virksomhedsoversigt
Next Matter
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Engineering Leder

  • Alle Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

Next Matter Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in Ireland hos Next Matter udgør i alt €122K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Next Matter's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Next Matter
Engineering Manager
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per år
€122K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
€122K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Next Matter?

€142K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på €26.7K+ (nogle gange €267K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Engineering Leder tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Next Matter in IrelandSoftware Engineering Leder职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬€148,617。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Next Matter in IrelandSoftware Engineering Leder职位的年度总薪酬中位数为€121,538。

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Next Matter

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer