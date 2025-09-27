Virksomhedsoversigt
Next Insurance
Next Insurance Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in Israel hos Next Insurance udgør i alt ₪592K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Next Insurance's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Next Insurance
Software Engineering Manager
Kfar saba, HM, Israel
Total per år
₪592K
Niveau
M2
Grundløn
₪592K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
14 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Next Insurance?

₪562K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Next Insurance er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos Next Insurance in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪785,791. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Next Insurance for Software Engineering Leder rollen in Israel er ₪591,835.

Andre ressourcer