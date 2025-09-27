Virksomhedsoversigt
Next Insurance
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

Next Insurance Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in United States hos Next Insurance udgør i alt $200K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Next Insurance's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Next Insurance
Data Scientist
Palo Alto, CA
Total per år
$200K
Niveau
IC3
Grundløn
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Next Insurance?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Next Insurance er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Data Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Next Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $258,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Next Insurance for the Data Scientist role in United States is $200,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Next Insurance

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Flexport
  • Ripple
  • Exabeam
  • Gem
  • Embark Trucks
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer