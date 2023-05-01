Virksomhedsoversigt
New Fortress Energy
Top Indsigter
    Om

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Hjemmeside
    2014
    Grundlagt år
    671
    Antal medarbejdere
    $1B-$10B
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

