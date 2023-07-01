Virksomhedsoversigt
New England Vascular Access
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om New England Vascular Access, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    Hjemmeside
    2017
    Grundlagt år
    31
    Antal medarbejdere
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for New England Vascular Access

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer