Neogrid
Neogrid Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Brazil hos Neogrid udgør i alt R$80.8K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Neogrid's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Neogrid
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per år
R$80.8K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
R$80.8K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Neogrid?

R$887K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Neogrid in Brazil ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på R$153,752. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Neogrid for Software Ingeniør rollen in Brazil er R$80,762.

