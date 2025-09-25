Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos NCR spænder fra $93.4K pr. year for Grade 9 til $169K pr. year for Grade 13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NCR's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Grade 9
$93.4K
$92.4K
$833
$167
Grade 10
$121K
$103K
$18.1K
$50
Grade 11
$126K
$120K
$500
$6K
Grade 12
$150K
$143K
$2.1K
$4.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
