Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos NCR spænder fra $93.4K pr. year for Grade 9 til $169K pr. year for Grade 13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NCR's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Grade 9
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$93.4K
$92.4K
$833
$167
Grade 10
Software Engineer II
$121K
$103K
$18.1K
$50
Grade 11
Software Engineer III
$126K
$120K
$500
$6K
Grade 12
Software Engineer IV
$150K
$143K
$2.1K
$4.9K
$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos NCR?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos NCR in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $169,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos NCR for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $100,000.

