Den gennemsnitlige Projektleder kompensationspakke in Israel hos NCR udgør i alt ₪396K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NCR's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
NCR
Project Manager
Raanana, HM, Israel
Total per år
₪396K
Niveau
11
Grundløn
₪375K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪20.5K
År i virksomheden
10 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Projektleder hos NCR in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪430,911. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos NCR for Projektleder rollen in Israel er ₪383,528.

