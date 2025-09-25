Virksomhedsoversigt
NCR
NCR Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in United States hos NCR udgør i alt $115K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NCR's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
NCR
Data Scientist
Atlanta, GA
Total per år
$115K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos NCR?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Data Scientist hjá NCR in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $120,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá NCR fyrir Data Scientist hlutverkið in United States er $96,000.

Andre ressourcer