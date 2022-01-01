NCR Lønninger

Virksomhedsoversigt
NCR's løn spænder fra $15,650 i samlet kompensation om året for en Information Technologist (IT) in India i den lave ende til $284,220 for en Ledelseskonsulent in United States i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos NCR. Sidst opdateret: 10/11/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktdesigner
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX Designer

Projektleder
Median $113K

Data Scientist
Median $115K
Revisor
$128K
Forretningsanalytiker
$74.6K
Kundeservice
$24.1K
Dataanalytiker
$75.2K
Finansanalytiker
$91.5K
Hardware Ingeniør
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Ledelseskonsulent
$284K
Marketing
$59.7K
Maskiningeniør
$49.2K
Produktdesign Leder
$119K
Produktleder
$16.8K
Salg
$59.7K
Software Engineering Leder
$71K
Løsningsarkitekt
$96.3K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos NCR er Ledelseskonsulent at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $284,220. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos NCR er $93,676.

