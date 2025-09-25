Virksomhedsoversigt
NCC Group
NCC Group Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos NCC Group udgør i alt £55.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for NCC Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
NCC Group
Software Engineer
Manchester, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
£55.2K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
£50.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos NCC Group?

£122K

OSS

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Software Ingeniør hjá NCC Group in United Kingdom er árleg heildarlaun upp á £103,057. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá NCC Group fyrir Software Ingeniør hlutverkið in United Kingdom er £32,556.

Andre ressourcer