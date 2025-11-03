Virksomhedsoversigt
Mphasis
Mphasis Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Mphasis spænder fra ₹394K pr. year for L1 til ₹2.11M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.46M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mphasis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Mphasis?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Mphasis in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,457,982. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Mphasis for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,399,002.

