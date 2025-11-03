Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Mphasis spænder fra ₹394K pr. year for L1 til ₹2.11M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.46M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mphasis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
Ingen lønninger fundet
