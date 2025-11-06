Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Vancouver hos Mozilla udgør i alt CA$186K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Vancouver udgør i alt CA$195K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mozilla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$186K
CA$155K
CA$0
CA$30.9K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
