Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Mozilla spænder fra CA$152K pr. year for P2 til CA$316K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$169K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mozilla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$152K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$10.7K
P3
CA$177K
CA$150K
CA$0
CA$27.5K
P4
CA$223K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$51.1K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
