Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Mozilla spænder fra CA$157K pr. year for P2 til CA$304K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$179K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mozilla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$157K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$16.3K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$175K
CA$148K
CA$0
CA$27.1K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$49.9K
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Mozilla?

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Mozilla in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$303,821. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Mozilla for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$176,237.

