Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Mozilla spænder fra CA$157K pr. year for P2 til CA$304K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$179K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mozilla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$157K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$16.3K
P3
CA$175K
CA$148K
CA$0
CA$27.1K
P4
CA$222K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$49.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
