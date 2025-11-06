Softwareingeniør kompensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region hos Mozilla spænder fra €120K pr. year for P3 til €135K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Berlin Metropolitan Region udgør i alt €129K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mozilla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
€135K
€110K
€0
€24.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
