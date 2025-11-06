Virksomhedsoversigt
Mozilla
Mozilla Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Berlin Metropolitan Region

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region hos Mozilla spænder fra €120K pr. year for P3 til €135K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Berlin Metropolitan Region udgør i alt €129K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mozilla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
€135K
€110K
€0
€24.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Mozilla?

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Mozilla in Berlin Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €155,238. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Mozilla for Softwareingeniør rollen in Berlin Metropolitan Region er €124,995.

