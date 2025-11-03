Virksomhedsoversigt
Moxa
Moxa Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Taiwan hos Moxa udgør i alt NT$1.29M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Moxa's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Moxa
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per år
NT$1.29M
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
NT$908K
Stock (/yr)
NT$9.3K
Bonus
NT$374K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Moxa?
Block logo
+NT$1.78M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.74M
Stripe logo
+NT$615K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.08M
Verily logo
+NT$677K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Netværksingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Moxa in Taiwan ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NT$2,040,886. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Moxa for Softwareingeniør rollen in Taiwan er NT$1,159,915.

Andre ressourcer