Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Motorola spænder fra $102K pr. year for L7 til $145K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $115K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Motorola's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
$102K
$93.1K
$1.6K
$7.2K
L8
$124K
$114K
$4.9K
$5.6K
L9
$145K
$131K
$7.6K
$6.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
