Montefiore Health System Dataanalytiker Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Montefiore Health System udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Montefiore Health System's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Montefiore Health System
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Montefiore Health System?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Montefiore Health System in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $125,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Montefiore Health System for Dataanalytiker rollen in New York City Area er $115,000.

