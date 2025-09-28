Virksomhedsoversigt
Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Momentive.ai spænder fra €101K pr. year for P1 til €267K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt €207K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Momentive.ai's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
€101K
€86.4K
€10.1K
€4.3K
P2
Software Engineer II
€163K
€138K
€14.8K
€10.1K
P3
Senior Software Engineer I
€189K
€136K
€36.9K
€15.6K
P4
Senior Software Engineer II
€207K
€164K
€23.6K
€19.2K
€142K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Momentive.ai er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Momentive.ai in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €310,293. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Momentive.ai for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er €214,490.

