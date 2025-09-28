Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Momentive.ai spænder fra €101K pr. year for P1 til €267K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt €207K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Momentive.ai's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
€101K
€86.4K
€10.1K
€4.3K
P2
€163K
€138K
€14.8K
€10.1K
P3
€189K
€136K
€36.9K
€15.6K
P4
€207K
€164K
€23.6K
€19.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Momentive.ai er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)