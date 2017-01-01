Virksomhedsoversigt
Mochi Health
    Mochi Health is on an exciting mission as a rapidly growing tele-health weight management clinic. Founded by Dr. Myra Ahmad and supported by a team of distinguished experts, our aim is to revolutionize weight management by making it accessible and affordable for everyone. We are dedicated to providing holistic, patient-centered care that prioritizes overall well-being. With the goal of transforming how weight management is approached, we are expanding our team and establishing our headquarters in San Francisco.

    2022
    141
