Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos MindTickle spænder fra ₹4.12M pr. year for Software Engineer 2 til ₹7.07M pr. year for Software Engineer 3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.55M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for MindTickle's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$46.9K
$43.7K
$569
$2.7K
Software Engineer 3
$80.4K
$70.2K
$3.4K
$6.8K
Engineering Manager 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos MindTickle er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
