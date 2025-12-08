Virksomhedsoversigt
MindTickle
MindTickle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos MindTickle spænder fra ₹4.12M pr. year for Software Engineer 2 til ₹7.07M pr. year for Software Engineer 3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.55M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for MindTickle's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$46.9K
$43.7K
$569
$2.7K
Software Engineer 3
$80.4K
$70.2K
$3.4K
$6.8K
Engineering Manager 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos MindTickle er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos MindTickle in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹8,189,557. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos MindTickle for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹4,123,825.

