MindTickle
MindTickle Produktmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktmanager kompensationspakke in India hos MindTickle udgør i alt ₹6.95M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for MindTickle's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
MindTickle
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
$79.1K
Niveau
Senior Product Manager
Grundløn
$71.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7.2K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
13 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos MindTickle?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos MindTickle er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos MindTickle in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹10,784,793. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos MindTickle for Produktmanager rollen in India er ₹7,074,380.

Andre ressourcer

