Virksomhedsoversigt
Milliman
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataanalytiker

  • Alle Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Milliman Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in United States hos Milliman udgør i alt $109K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Milliman's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Milliman
Data Scientist
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$109K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$89K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Milliman?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Dataanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Sundhedsinformatik

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Milliman in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $190,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Milliman for Dataanalytiker rollen in United States er $97,400.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Milliman

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Beekeeper
  • Bain
  • LEK
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/milliman/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.