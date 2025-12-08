Aktuar kompensation in United States hos Milliman spænder fra $102K pr. year for Analyst til $210K pr. year for Principal. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $112K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Milliman's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
