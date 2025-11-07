Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in Greater Dublin Area hos Microsoft spænder fra €166K pr. year for 64 til €261K pr. year for 66. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Dublin Area udgør i alt €176K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
64
€166K
€110K
€37.6K
€18.4K
Principal EM
€188K
€127K
€44.8K
€16.8K
66
€261K
€138K
€93.1K
€29.7K
Senior Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
