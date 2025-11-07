Virksomhedsoversigt
Microsoft Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger i Greater Dallas Area

Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in Greater Dallas Area hos Microsoft udgør i alt $332K pr. year for Principal EM. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Dallas Area udgør i alt $305K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/7/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
$332K
$194K
$82.3K
$56K
66
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Director
67
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 5 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Microsoft in Greater Dallas Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $426,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Microsoft for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Greater Dallas Area er $295,000.

