Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Microsoft spænder fra ₹10.05M pr. year for 64 til ₹15.88M pr. year for 66. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹12.35M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
64
₹10.05M
₹5.92M
₹3.13M
₹1M
Principal EM
₹12.96M
₹7.09M
₹4.65M
₹1.22M
66
₹15.88M
₹8.63M
₹5.95M
₹1.3M
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
