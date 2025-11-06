Softwareingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Microsoft spænder fra $169K pr. year for 59 til $493K pr. year for 67. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $198K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
$169K
$132K
$31.9K
$5.4K
60
$190K
$144K
$33.7K
$12.3K
SDE II
$203K
$160K
$27.1K
$15.5K
62
$220K
$176K
$35.7K
$8.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling
iOS Ingeniør
Frontend Softwareingeniør
Maskinlæringsengeniør
Backend Softwareingeniør
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør
Netværksingeniør
Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør
Dataingeniør
Produktions Softwareingeniør
Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør
DevOps Ingeniør
Site Reliability Ingeniør
Krypto Ingeniør
Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør
Systemingeniør
Videospils Softwareingeniør
Udvikler Advokat
Forskningsforsker
AI Forsker
AI Ingeniør