Microsoft
  Lønninger
  Softwareingeniør

  Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  Fargo-Valley City Area

Microsoft Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Fargo-Valley City Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Fargo-Valley City Area hos Microsoft spænder fra $139K pr. year for 60 til $299K pr. year for 65. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Fargo-Valley City Area udgør i alt $180K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
59(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
60
$139K
$115K
$17.7K
$6.6K
SDE II
61
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
62
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

iOS Ingeniør

Frontend Softwareingeniør

Maskinlæringsengeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Site Reliability Ingeniør

Krypto Ingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

Systemingeniør

Videospils Softwareingeniør

Udvikler Advokat

Forskningsforsker

AI Forsker

AI Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Microsoft in Fargo-Valley City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $385,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Microsoft for Softwareingeniør rollen in Fargo-Valley City Area er $174,000.

