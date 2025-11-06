Virksomhedsoversigt
Microsoft
Virksomhedsoversigt
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Colombia

Microsoft Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Colombia

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Colombia hos Microsoft spænder fra COP 203.12M pr. year for 60 til COP 347.34M pr. year for 64. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Colombia udgør i alt COP 325.09M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
59(Entry Level)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
60
COP 203.12M
COP 128.75M
COP 69.82M
COP 4.54M
SDE II
61
COP 268.65M
COP 159.43M
COP 94.82M
COP 14.41M
62
COP 285.27M
COP 202.13M
COP 69.6M
COP 13.54M
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Inkluderede Stillinger

iOS Ingeniør

Frontend Softwareingeniør

Maskinlæringsengeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Site Reliability Ingeniør

Krypto Ingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

Systemingeniør

Videospils Softwareingeniør

Udvikler Advokat

Forskningsforsker

AI Forsker

AI Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Microsoft in Colombia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på COP 389,251,440. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Microsoft for Softwareingeniør rollen in Colombia er COP 302,710,479.

