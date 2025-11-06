Softwareingeniør kompensation in Colombia hos Microsoft spænder fra COP 203.12M pr. year for 60 til COP 347.34M pr. year for 64. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Colombia udgør i alt COP 325.09M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
60
COP 203.12M
COP 128.75M
COP 69.82M
COP 4.54M
SDE II
COP 268.65M
COP 159.43M
COP 94.82M
COP 14.41M
62
COP 285.27M
COP 202.13M
COP 69.6M
COP 13.54M
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling
iOS Ingeniør
Frontend Softwareingeniør
Maskinlæringsengeniør
Backend Softwareingeniør
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør
Netværksingeniør
Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør
Dataingeniør
Produktions Softwareingeniør
Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør
DevOps Ingeniør
Site Reliability Ingeniør
Krypto Ingeniør
Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør
Systemingeniør
Videospils Softwareingeniør
Udvikler Advokat
Forskningsforsker
AI Forsker
AI Ingeniør