Softwareingeniør kompensation in Chile hos Microsoft spænder fra CLP 90.78M pr. year for 61 til CLP 102.82M pr. year for 63. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Chile udgør i alt CLP 88.99M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
59(Entry Level)
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
60
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
SDE II
61
CLP 90.78M
CLP 59.57M
CLP 17.05M
CLP 14.16M
62
CLP 86.58M
CLP 60.7M
CLP 19.63M
CLP 6.25M
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Inkluderede Stillinger

iOS Ingeniør

Frontend Softwareingeniør

Maskinlæringsengeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Site Reliability Ingeniør

Krypto Ingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

Systemingeniør

Videospils Softwareingeniør

Udvikler Advokat

Forskningsforsker

AI Forsker

AI Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Microsoft in Chile ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CLP 111,414,764. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Microsoft for Softwareingeniør rollen in Chile er CLP 85,560,030.

