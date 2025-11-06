Softwareingeniør kompensation in Chile hos Microsoft spænder fra CLP 90.78M pr. year for 61 til CLP 102.82M pr. year for 63. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Chile udgør i alt CLP 88.99M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
60
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
SDE II
CLP 90.78M
CLP 59.57M
CLP 17.05M
CLP 14.16M
62
CLP 86.58M
CLP 60.7M
CLP 19.63M
CLP 6.25M
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling
iOS Ingeniør
Frontend Softwareingeniør
Maskinlæringsengeniør
Backend Softwareingeniør
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør
Netværksingeniør
Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør
Dataingeniør
Produktions Softwareingeniør
Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør
DevOps Ingeniør
Site Reliability Ingeniør
Krypto Ingeniør
Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør
Systemingeniør
Videospils Softwareingeniør
Udvikler Advokat
Forskningsforsker
AI Forsker
AI Ingeniør