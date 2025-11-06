Salg kompensation in United Kingdom hos Microsoft spænder fra £69.3K pr. year for 59 til £214K pr. year for 65. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £155K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
59
£69.3K
£44.1K
£5.1K
£20K
60
£81.4K
£68.7K
£2.7K
£10K
61
£96K
£74.4K
£7.2K
£14.4K
62
£130K
£87K
£12.3K
£30.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
