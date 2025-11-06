Virksomhedsoversigt
Microsoft
Virksomhedsoversigt
Microsoft Salg Lønninger i Singapore

Salg kompensation in Singapore hos Microsoft spænder fra SGD 298K pr. year for 61 til SGD 642K pr. year for 66. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Singapore udgør i alt SGD 363K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
59
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
60
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
61
SGD 292K
SGD 163K
SGD 37.6K
SGD 91.7K
62
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Microsoft logo
+SGD 311K
Block logo
+SGD 75.2K
Robinhood logo
+SGD 115K
Stripe logo
+SGD 25.9K
Datadog logo
+SGD 45.4K
Verily logo
+SGD 28.5K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Inkluderede Stillinger

Felt Salgsrepræsentant

Felt Salgsmanager

Account Executive

Account Manager

Kundesucces Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Salg hos Microsoft in Singapore ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på SGD 642,396. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Microsoft for Salg rollen in Singapore er SGD 345,774.

Andre ressourcer