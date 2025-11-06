Salgsingeniør kompensation in Greater Dublin Area hos Microsoft spænder fra €94.9K pr. year for 59 til €116K pr. year for 61. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Dublin Area udgør i alt €107K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Microsoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
59
€80.1K
€59.2K
€8.2K
€12.7K
60
€104K
€78.2K
€11.6K
€14.4K
61
€116K
€82.8K
€12.9K
€20.7K
62
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Microsoft er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule