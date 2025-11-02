Virksomhedsoversigt
Mercury
Mercury Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Mercury spænder fra $132K pr. year for IC1 til $293K pr. year for IC4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $214K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mercury's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
IC1
(Entry Level)
$132K
$132K
$0
$0
IC2
$165K
$155K
$9.6K
$0
IC3
$257K
$205K
$45.7K
$5.7K
IC4
$293K
$235K
$57.9K
$0
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

16.67%

ÅR 1

16.67%

ÅR 2

16.67%

ÅR 3

16.67%

ÅR 4

16.67%

ÅR 5

16.67%

ÅR 6

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Mercury er RSUs underlagt en 6-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 16.67% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.67% årligt)

  • 16.67% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.67% årligt)

  • 16.67% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.67% årligt)

  • 16.67% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (16.67% årligt)

  • 16.67% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (16.67% årligt)

  • 16.67% optjenes i 6th-ÅR (16.67% årligt)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Mercury in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $303,800. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Mercury for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $213,800.

