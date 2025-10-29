Virksomhedsoversigt
Mendix
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Mendix Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Netherlands hos Mendix udgør i alt €76.7K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mendix's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Mendix
Senior Software Engineer
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Total per år
€76.7K
Niveau
Senior Software Engineer
Grundløn
€76.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Mendix?
Block logo
+€50.4K
Robinhood logo
+€77.3K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.4K
Verily logo
+€19.1K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Mendix in Netherlands ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €88,638. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Mendix for Softwareingeniør rollen in Netherlands er €75,369.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Mendix

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Zimperium
  • Sendbird
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer