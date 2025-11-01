Virksomhedsoversigt
Melio Payments
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Melio Payments Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Israel hos Melio Payments udgør i alt ₪504K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Melio Payments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Melio Payments
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per år
₪504K
Niveau
Tech Lead
Grundløn
₪504K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Melio Payments?
Block logo
+₪199K
Robinhood logo
+₪306K
Stripe logo
+₪68.7K
Datadog logo
+₪120K
Verily logo
+₪75.6K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Melio Payments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Melio Payments in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪605,771. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Melio Payments for Softwareingeniør rollen in Israel er ₪502,444.

Andre ressourcer