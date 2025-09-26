Virksomhedsoversigt
McLaren Group
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

McLaren Group Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos McLaren Group udgør i alt £72.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McLaren Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
McLaren Group
Data Scientist
Woking, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
£72.2K
Niveau
2
Grundløn
£67.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£4.8K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos McLaren Group?

£122K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på £22.9K+ (nogle gange £229K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Data Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos McLaren Group in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £75,906. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos McLaren Group for Data Scientist rollen in United Kingdom er £72,194.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for McLaren Group

Relaterede virksomheder

  • DCSL GuideSmiths
  • Bridgestone
  • Valtech
  • BYTON
  • The D. E. Shaw Group
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer