Den gennemsnitlige UX-forsker kompensationspakke in United States hos McKinsey udgør i alt $130K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McKinsey's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
McKinsey
Senior Design Researcher
Tampa, FL
Total per år
$130K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos McKinsey?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX-forsker hos McKinsey in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $250,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos McKinsey for UX-forsker rollen in United States er $133,000.

