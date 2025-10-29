Virksomhedsoversigt
Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos McKinsey spænder fra $131K pr. year for Junior Engineer til $293K pr. year for Principal Architect I. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McKinsey's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Engineer
(Entry Level)
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos McKinsey?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

OSS

Andre ressourcer