Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos McKinsey spænder fra $131K pr. year for Junior Engineer til $293K pr. year for Principal Architect I. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McKinsey's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Engineer
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
