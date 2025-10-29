Ledelseskonsulent kompensation in United States hos McKinsey spænder fra $121K pr. year for Business Analyst til $388K pr. year for Partner. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $245K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McKinsey's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Business Analyst
$121K
$110K
$0
$10.9K
Senior Business Analyst
$166K
$151K
$0
$15.2K
Associate
$213K
$199K
$0
$14.3K
Senior Associate
$225K
$204K
$0
$20.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
