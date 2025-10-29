Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos McKinsey spænder fra $152K pr. year for Data Scientist til $248K pr. year for Principal. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $170K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McKinsey's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
