McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill UX Researcher Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige UX Researcher kompensationspakke in United States hos McGraw Hill udgør i alt $100K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for McGraw Hill's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
McGraw Hill
UX Researcher
Irvine, CA
Total per år
$100K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos McGraw Hill?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX Researcher hos McGraw Hill in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $121,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos McGraw Hill for UX Researcher rollen in United States er $95,000.

